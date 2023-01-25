ME

Has holiday overindulgence got your storage rooms and garages bursting at the seams? The City of Mt. Enterprise in conjunction with Lilly Sanitation will be hosting the annual Chunk Your Junk event to combat your dwindling storage space.

Representatives of Lilly Sanitation will be on hand with dumpsters from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday, January 28, at the City Park on the corner of NW 2nd Street and W Harrison St. 

