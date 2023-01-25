Has holiday overindulgence got your storage rooms and garages bursting at the seams? The City of Mt. Enterprise in conjunction with Lilly Sanitation will be hosting the annual Chunk Your Junk event to combat your dwindling storage space.
Representatives of Lilly Sanitation will be on hand with dumpsters from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday, January 28, at the City Park on the corner of NW 2nd Street and W Harrison St.
“We so appreciate them providing these services to the residents of Mount Enterprise,” said City Secretary Suzanne Pharr.
Items such as cooking oil, box springs and mattresses, scrap metal, furniture including sofas, and appliances, with coolant removed where relevant, will be accepted. Items that are too large to be picked up by regular curbside service are welcome at the weekend event.
Businesses, contractors, and residents should not bring chemicals, cleaning products, motor oil, butane/propane tanks, roofing materials, tires, electronics, pesticides, or fertilizers. Wet paints, tree limbs or brush, or pharmaceuticals will not be accepted.