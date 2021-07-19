Mt. Enterprise City Council gathered Thursday evening in a special called meeting to discuss the recent resignation of long-time Municipal Court Judge Rand Cates.
After a quick reading of Cates’ resignation letter by Mayor Brandon Jones, the council moved to accept his resignation without any further discussion into the matter.
When asked about the resignation from his decade long judgeship Cates declined to respond.
The council did make and accept a motion to forego public posting of the available position and rely initially on word-of-mouth advertising to solicit applicants for the vacated position. Councilmember Jim Reese informed the council of an encounter he’d had with an individual interested in the position but did not state the interested party’s name.
Those interested and qualified for the position can contact any of the five council members or Mayor Jones to express their interest and will likely be directed to City Hall to fill out application documentation.
Overton Municipal Judge, Carolyn Walters, will be traveling to Mt. Enterprise once a month to fulfill the court’s judicial requirements.