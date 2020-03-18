Henderson Municipal Court was next on the list of city closures in response to the widening threat of the Coronavirus.
Court dates previously scheduled will be cancelled until further notice. The office will still be available to take payments.
The City of Henderson previously released a statement informing city residents that all public events in City parks and facilities were cancelled.
City buildings such as the Henderson Civic Center, Henderson Fire Department Conference Room, Henderson Police Department Conference and Training Rooms, Henderson Community Center and all park pavilions will be closed for two weeks.
City officials will continue monitor the situation and further update the public should any further changes, or extensions, become necessary.
The City will notify the public of events that have been tentatively rescheduled once dates have been confirmed.
City officials will continue to hold public meetings related to City Council and City Board functions. The City is asking residents who are experiencing symptoms such as fever or cough, or who have traveled to affected areas to refrain from physically attending these meetings. If residents require additional accommodations, the City requests they contact communications@hendersontx.us.