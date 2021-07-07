The City of Henderson more than made up for the cancellation of last year’s 4th of July celebration with the blowout event held Sunday evening at Lake Forest Park.
City officials called out all the stops for this year’s Freedom Festival with food vendors, water slides for the kids, two incredible bands, and an absolute fireworks extravaganza. Anticipating a packed ‘house’ Henderson ISD teamed up with the City of Henderson to provide extra parking and a free shuttle service using HISD buses and their dedicated team of drivers.
While kiddos beat the heat on the water slides or boogied to the tunes of Lee Mathis and the Brutally Handsom Band, the rest of the family could indulge in a wide selection of delicious treats from turkey legs and barbeque to snow cones and papusas.
The beautifully manicured Lake Forest Park was filled to the brim with patriot party-goers camped out in every available space enjoying the sights, sounds, and smells of the day.
As the sun set and the opening band wrapped up their long set, City Manager Jay Abercrombie took the stage to thank the event’s sponsors and prepare the crowd for the light show they’d all been anticipating.
With patriotic tunes as a musical backdrop, the skies erupted in every imaginable color. The nearly 20 minute long fireworks show was a spectacular sight to behold.
As the lively headlining band, Elevation, took the stage by storm their lead guitarist performed a stirring rendition of the National Anthem. Their energetic mix of contemporary hits kept the crowd on their feet as the droves made their way to the smoothly running shuttle stations.
This year’s Freedom Festival was easily the highlight of 2021 and left the masses excited for what’s to come.