Kirk Kimbrell has been hired as the newly established Parks and Recreation Director. Kimbrell was previously the Deputy Director of Public Services and retired over a year ago but returned to lead this new position.
During the June 16 Henderson City Council meeting an executive session was held to discuss the possibility of hiring a Director of Parks and Recreation. It was approved unanimously when the meeting reconvened.
The job was posted on the City’s website immediately after the meeting June 16 and closed June 28.
Jay Abercrombie, City Manager was contacted Tuesday and said, “We have several candidates and hope to have someone on board July 1 which is the start of our third budget quarter.”
According to Abercrombie, Kimbrell will supervise the performance of the Parks & Recreation division of the city and future employees. He will also direct activities of the crews and provide scheduling and supervisory support to the Director of Public Services.
“Over the past few years the city has invested a lot along with others to have a nice park system and we want to protect that investment,” said Abercrombie.
The new Parks and Recreation Director will work under the Director of Public Services and this will free up the Director of Public Services to focus more on the utilities division of the city.
Kimbrell will insure proper operations and maintenance of parks, cemeteries, downtown special events and festivals.