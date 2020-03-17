Local officials have been in constant communication for several weeks regarding the continued spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) around the country and now throughout parts of Texas. As more information becomes available and the local impact changes, the City of Henderson along with community leaders remain vigilant to make the appropriate decisions to safeguard the public in an abundance of caution. Although there are no confirmed cases currently in Henderson, local officials are implementing precautions to preemptively negate further spread of this illness.
In alignment with the postponements and cancellations announced by other nonprofit and local organizations, the City of Henderson will close all public access to city facilities until further notice effective Wednesday, March 18 at 8:00 am. This includes City Hall, Thomas Ward Annex, Henderson Animal Center, Public Services, Community Center, Community Development, Fire Administration, the Civic Center, and Municipal Court. Additionally, all facility reservations at our parks and city-run recreational fields remain postponed or canceled indefinitely. This includes: Lake Forest Park, Fair Park, Montgomery Park, Smith Memorial Park, and Yates Park.
While in-person assistance will be at a minimum, services such as public safety, sanitation, landfill services, and water utilities will remain unaltered. Citizens are encouraged to access their utility bills and other payment platforms at: http://hendersontx.us/1136/Pay or make over the phone payments to (903) 392-0647 and (903) 392-0648.
You can also download the City of Henderson Mobile App, now available on Google Play for Androids. The Apple version of the app will be available on Friday, March 20th.
Also, city staff in all departments will continue to be available by phone and email to assist the public in all capacities regarding city services.
The City of Henderson has implemented these temporary changes and other precautionary measures because keeping our residents and City staff along with their families safe is the highest priority. The City of Henderson and all emergency management personnel will continue to closely monitor the Coronavirus pandemic and inform the public in a timely manner.
During this unprecedented time, the City of Henderson urges everyone to participate in keeping our community healthy by following the CDC’s guidelines for preventing the spread of COVID- 19 and other illnesses.
Since this situation is still evolving, please continue to stay informed and take necessary precautions to ensure the safety of our citizens. For questions regarding city services visit www.hendersontx.us, call (903) 657-6551 or download our mobile app, City of Henderson on your Android or Apple device!