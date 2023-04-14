THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF HENDERSON will hold a regularly called meeting at 5:30 p.m., on April 18, at the Henderson Community Center, 302 Fair Park Ave., Henderson, for the following purposes:
CALL TO ORDER: The Mayor will call the meeting to order, declare a quorum if present, and declare notices legally posted pursuant to Open Meetings Act.
INVOCATION AND PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE:
PRESENTATIONS/ANNOUNCEMENTS
1. Proclamation designating the month of May as National Historic Preservation Month
2. Consideration of possible action upon the minutes of the meeting from March 21, 2023. (Jimerson)
3. Consideration and possible action upon HEDCO financials from February 2023. (Clary)
4. Consideration and possible action upon declaring certain property as surplus and authorizing staff to dispose of the same. (Kimbrell/Abercrombie)
COUNCIL BUSINESS – REGULAR SESSION
5. Open a second Public Hearing upon the voluntary annexation application of 25.119 acres into the city limits
located at 1702 Industrial Drive owned by HEDCO. (Jimerson)
7. Consideration upon the first reading of Ordinance # 2023-04-03 annexing HEDCO property located on Industrial Drive/Morris Street into the city limits. (Jimerson)
8. Consideration and possible action upon the fourth amendment of the Henderson Independent School District School Resource Officer Interlocal Agreement with the Henderson Police Department. (Taylor)
9. Consideration and possible action upon the second reading of Ordinance 2023-03-01 changes the current zoning of a property from a Medium Density Multi-Family (M2) zone to a General Commercial (C2) zone. These properties are located on the corner of Kilgore Drive (HWY 259) and Millville Drive ( FM 782).
10. Consideration and possible action upon the second reading of Ordinance 2023-03-02 changing the current zoning of a property from a Planned Development (PD) to a General Commercial (C2) zone. This property is
located at 100 Zied Blvd. (Huhges/McElfresh)
11. Consideration of the first reading of Ordinance 2-23-04-05 a zoning change from Institutional (IS) to low density Multi-family 1 (M1) for a property located at 1112 Longview Dr. (Hughes/McElfresh)
12. Consideration upon the first reading of the Ordinance #2023-04-06 abandoning a part of an unnamed/unimproved street/alley off Penn Street. ( Hughes/McElfresh)
13. Consideration and possible action to rescind previous approval of a Minor Plat submitted by Bane Investment Holdings (BIH) for the property known as part of the Crimcrest Addition located between Whippoorwill and Mockingbird Streets. (Hughes/McElfresh)
14. The City Council may deliberate and make inquiry into any item listed in the Departmental Reports.
