HENDERSON, TEXAS - After 10 years of using Waste Connections the Henderson City Council thought it was time to revisit their waste management program.
City Manager Jay Abercrombie told the council Tuesday night that he thought it in the best interest for the City to hire a waste management consulting, firm since city staff had no experience in this type of request for proposals.
“I have already had the first meeting with Solid Waste Services to start the process,” said Abercrombie.
Solid Waste Services is a waste management consulting firm located in Leander, Texas and will charge the city $39,740 for their services. Once the winning bid is accepted the city will be reimbursed those charges by the successful bidder.
Waste Connections contract will expire Sept. 30, 2020. That gives the consulting firm about eight months to gather bids for the City to choose from.
A few of the Texas cities that Solid Waste Services has worked for are Highland Village, Highland Park, The Woodlands and Tomball.
The Council also approved the request for the abandonment of an un-named street/alley in the North Woodlake Addition. Johnny and Christy Stephens who own properties on each side of the street/alley made the request.
According to Community Development Director Billy Hughes the un-named street is not beneficial to the City nor are there any future plans to revitalize this street or utilize it for infrastructure.
For the upcoming Mardi Gras event on Feb. 22 the Council agreed to close off one block of Main Street between North Marshall and North Main during the event.