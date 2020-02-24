After concern about whether HEDCO (Henderson Economic Development Corporation) could participate in a sewer expansion along Highway 64 at the last board meeting, it was clarified and approved at Tuesday’s meeting.
Board member Joe Sorrells was unclear if a Type A EDC Corporation such as Henderson could participate in a project like this when it would benefit a retail business. HEDCO is a type A corporation.
Executive Director John Clary assured Sorrells that they could in this particular situation but he would double-check and let the Board know for sure at the next meeting.
Clary did bring clarification to this week’s meeting and the Board agreed to partner with the city in extending the sewer line along Highway 64 just west of the star. The board agreed to share up to $30,000 with the city matching the same amount.
A contractor working on the project of building a donut shop found out that there were no utilities at the property. This means that sewers would have to run uphill and would require a pump station that the city does not like to do.
Other items of business were the approval of the 2018-2019 annual audit by Morgan Lagrone, CPA. There were no issues found.
Approved was to re-activate the spec building project on Frisco Street that had been put on hold. The plans will now show the building flipped from the north end of the property to the south end that will cost an additional $15,000 but will speed up the process of completing the project.