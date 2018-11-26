A bedroom and bathroom addition topped the list of permits for October.
Overall, October’s permits totaled $82,456.50 with four permits handed out.
The year to date total is currently $9,935,181.50 in permits.
Here’s a look at the permits handed out in October:
• 401 S. Evenside, Ron Kesley, Bommanto Construction, 350 sq. feet bedroom and bathroom addition, $30,000;
• 427 N. Jackson, Charles Smith, J&B Sales and Service, install 20x21 carport, $1,456.50;
• 117 Magnolia, Donna Gentry, Donna Gentry, new front porch, $6,000; and
• 802 W. Fordall, Billy Alexander, Zach Alexander, new residental, $13,500.
No demolition permits were given out in October.