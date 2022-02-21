In a previous Henderson City Council meeting after an executive session an announcement was made that the City was accepting a donation of a percent of interest in a building that had been discussed in several closed sessions to work out the details.
In an interview this week City Manager Jay Abercrombie released some of the details of the agreement and revealed that City Hall will have a new home soon and will be located at 300 West Main Street. This is the current location of The Law Building known as Wellborn, Houston, Adkison, Mann, Sadler and Colby, that’s located next door to the current City Hall building.
“Over a year ago Mark Mann (an attorney) came to me and told me that he owned a third of the building and that Adkison (Ron) owned two thirds. Mann donated his third to the City December 2020 and the Council accepted his gift.”
Don Adkison owns the other two thirds and currently he and his staff occupy a portion of the first floor. He donated one third of his ownership to the City and the City purchased the other third. He also has a three-year agreement to remain in the building.
Because of the generosity of Mann and Adkison City Hall will soon locate to a 29,000 square foot building that will house all the departments in one place except the police department, fire department and animal center. They will remain at their current location.
“This will make it easier for our citizens take care of their business at City Hall,” Abercrombie said.
According to Abercrombie the building was built in 1998 and is valued at approximately $3.5 million. Today it would cost several million dollars to build a building like it and to purchase the entire block that it’s located on.
Abercrombie said, “The City paid $1.25 million and we used about $650,000 from the general fund with the remaining from our CARES Act money to pay for the building. 80 percent of the building will remain the same and 20% is being remodeled. We are using mostly staff to do the work and our cost is mostly for the materials.”
Work has already begun on the two-story facility on the first floor. Most of the work is to upgrade for technology and remove some walls to make it more conducive for the City’s departments and staff. An elevator will have to be installed for easy access for those that can’t us the stairs. The offices are very large with several restrooms, lots of parking in the front, rear and sides as well as a full kitchen and break area.
Abercrombie has already planned out the layout of the entire building for every department and especially the foyer area for visits from the citizens and guest.
As Abercrombie gave the tour it was obvious to detect his excitement and rightfully so. Not many if any cities the size of Henderson have a building this large or nice in the state of Texas. He said that plans are already in the works for the old City complex but could not release the details yet.
Because of the generosity of two Henderson citizens and the City Council being good stewards of the taxpayers money Henderson will now have a show place that will be used every week for years to come.