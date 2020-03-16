In case citizens who live in the City of Henderson have forgotten or just simply don’t know it is a code violation to blow excess grass clippings or other waste material into city streets.
Now that mowing season is here any discharge into city streets needs to be swept up or blown back into the yard whether you mow your own yard or have someone do it for you.
This is to keep any buildup of foreign waste or litter from getting in the sewage drains and causing any problems according to the City of Henderson Code of Ordinances Chapter 133 Section 133.01.
This code states:
(A) It shall be unlawful for any person to throw, drop, cast or deposit upon any street, alley, sidewalk or any yard or premises, public or private, and filth of any kind, or cans, paper, trash, paper containers, rubbish, bottles or any other form of litter or waste matter.
(B) No person shall sweep into or deposit in any storm sewer, gutter, street or other public places within the city the accumulation of litter, as defined in Texas Health and Safety Code 365.011, from any building, lot, public or private sidewalk or driveway. Persons owning or occupying property shall keep the sidewalk in front of their premises free of litter.