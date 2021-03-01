In Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Mt. Enterprise council members voted unanimously to do away with a long-standing curfew ordinance.
“We don’t have an issue with kids hanging around in the city, at all,” said City Marshal Jon Randolph in agreement with Mayor Brandon Jones’ summation that the ordinance was no longer needed as it had been in effect since he was in high school and had never been enforced.
The council also moved to request regular inventory reports from Mt. Enterprise Water Supply that they might better understand and track its finances as they hope to one day lower the city’s sewer cost.
They also voted unanimously to install two additional cameras on City Hall which will integrate with the cameras already in place. These cameras will be useful in catching some of the city’s sneakier residents as even the City Marshal isn’t immune to minor theft as the gas from the city’s Challenger has on at least one occasion been siphoned.
In keeping with upgrades to city structures, vehicles, and services, the council voted to install a new radio in the Marshal’s Tahoe in an effort to improve Marshal Randolph’s ability to communicate with Rusk and Nacogdoches County officials and deputies. They also approved the purchase of a new computer system, which will cost just under $600, for Randolph and an additional fire-safe evidence locker.
The funds required to purchase new laptops for the City Administrator and City Clerk were approved and earmarked but the items will not be immediately purchased as they have not become necessary.
The council discussed the purchase of new banners for the city’s downtown area but decided to remove the item and table the idea until specific designs and prices could be presented. The notion caused some small contention among the council as councilmember Mary Jo Baird felt the city’s funds could be better used to improve some of the dilapidated structures throughout the city. As these homes and buildings are private property, other councilmembers did inform her that the city’s funds weren’t available to private citizens.
The discussion continued with Mayor Jones voicing his opinion that the banners could be utilized to show the city’s support of its school and sports teams and to welcome visitors to the area.
A representative of the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) was expected to attend the meeting to discuss much-needed upgrades to the lighting system at the intersection of Hwy. 259 and Hwy. 84 but failed to join the Zoom conference. The City Marshal has spent months requesting help from TxDOT to improve the visibility of the 4-way stop by means of LED lighted stop signs, updated street lights, and possibly the installation of “attention-getters” or strips placed into the roadway alerting drivers to an upcoming stop. His requests have thus far been denied, in no uncertain terms. The council recommended that Mt. Enterprise City Attorney Allison Biggs draft a letter from the City again requesting the state’s assistance in addressing an intersection that is proving to be a hazard.