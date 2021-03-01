Henderson fire department to create a new position
The Henderson City Council members voted unanimously to leave their monthly meetings at 6 p.m. on Tuesday nights after the second reading of the ordinance that called for a change from 6 p.m. to 10 a.m.
During last months meeting the first reading of an ordinance to make the change was not unanimous with Tommy Goode, Michael Searcy and Melissa Morton voting for the change and Henry Pace and Steve Higginbotham voting against the agenda item.
When the agenda item came up City Manager Jay Abercrombie addressed the Council and told them that the staff had concerns that this may not be the best fit for the City at this time.
So going forth City Council meetings will continue as it has meeting the third Tuesday meeting at 6 p.m. at City Hall unless there is a special called meeting that may or may not be held at a different day and time.
Fire Chief Rusty Chote addressed the Council and told them that there was a need to create a new swing shift firefighter position to cover shifts that are currently below minimum staffing levels.
“We did this 15 or 16 years ago when we had the need,” Chote said.
According to Chote this person will assist the Henderson Fire Department maintain a minimum staffing of five firefighters on duty for a 24-hour shift. As a result of minimum staffing when one firefighter is on vacation or someone is out as a result of COVID-19 testing or exposure it puts staffing below the minimum staffing level required.
This new firefighter will assist in covering days on all three shifts that have vacation days scheduled, sick days and any other circumstances that causes a shift to be short and will help cut some of the additional overtime and comp time.
Chote told the Council that cost of this new position verses the overtime/comp time currently costing the city will certainly reduce the additional overtime/comp time costs to the city.
An analysis sheet was provided by Chote to show the Council that creating this position would actually save money and give the department another firefighter that is needed.
The Council approved the agenda item.
Chote and Police Chief Chad Taylor approached the Council about approving a grant application to receive an Interoperable Communications Repeater. The grant will be a matching funds grant with the exact cost unknown at this time.
“This equipment will help both the police and fire departments,” said Taylor. “Our cost should be less than $10,000. The fire department would be the primary user and the police department would be secondary.”
The item was approved.
Jay Abercrombie, City Manager presented to the Council an annual statement of compliance for tax abatement for three local businesses. All three were approved in 2013.
The three businesses were Motel 6 located on U.S. Highway 259 South, Michael Worthington for improvements to 101 South Marshall and Eastern Fuel Properties, LLC know as Gateway Travel Plaza/Denny’s.
All terms and conditions of the agreement have been complied with for all three businesses.
The Council approved the three agenda items.
Also approved was an Interlocal agreement between HEDCO (Henderson Economic Development Corporation and the City regarding employee matters as was and amendment to the 2020-2021 budget.