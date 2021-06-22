Republic Services makes a donation for flags
At the very beginning of the Henderson City Council meeting Tuesday night Gene Keenon of Republic Services presented the Council a check for $500 to purchase 50 additional flags and poles to be placed in Henderson.
“I’m the trash man,” Keenon said laughingly as he approached the Council. “I love flags and would like to present this check tonight.”
Mayor Buzz Fullen told the Council that this donation go towards helping replace existing flags and buy 50 new flags and poles for Lake Forest Park. This flag project is the work of Keep Henderson Beautiful.
Henderson’s Police Chief Chad Taylor approached the Council about an amendment to an existing SRO agreement with HISD (Henderson Independent School District).
“There will be no action tonight just explanation right now,” said Chief Taylor.
He then explained that this request would improve security and police services for HISD by including the employment of two new officers for all the campuses. This agreement will ensure that children and educators located on all of HISD’s campuses are provided with reliable security and prompt police services during school hours and during school events.
The cost to the Police Department will be one fourth the cost of each officer and HISD will pay the other three fourths of the cost for each officer. HISD will also provide funding for two equipped police units.
The positions will consist of a SRO Captain, SRO Detective and three SRO Officers.
Council member Steve Higginbotham said, “I really support this program.”
The item will appear again at the next Council meeting.
The second public hearing was held for citizen comments on a reinvestment zone for the Henderson Industrial Park. No citizen spoke during the pubic hearing.
The second reading of a reinvestment zone ordinance 2021-05-01 for Henderson Industrial Park was approved as was the second reading of Ordinance 2021-05-02 amending the establishment of the Henderson Landmark Preservation Committee and establishing criteria for the historical district was approved.
Three zoning ordinance amendments were also approved. First, Ordinance 2021-06-01 changing the R2 Zone to a C2 Zone on North Mill and Zion Streets was approved. Second, 2021-06-02 changing a PD zone to a I1 Zone located at 2101 Highway 64 for Donald Thomson was approved. Third, Ordinance 2021-06-03 changing Section 5.65 F regarding maximum square footage for the face of a pole sign in the C2 Zone from 60 square feet to 100 square feet.
The engagement letter to contract for auditing services with Gollob, Morgan, Peddy CPA for fiscal year ending September 30, 2021 was approved. Councilwoman and Mayor Pro Tem Melissa Morton abstained from the vote since she had a family member working for the firm.