After thirteen months the Henderson City Council approved a Court of Record Ordinance during their regular meeting Tuesday night.
In March 2020 the City appointed Attorney James Holmes as the Municipal Judge so the City would be able to become a Court of Record. Earlier during an executive session the Council did not renew Municipal Judge Ricky Turner’s contract and made the decision to move to a Court of Record.
“We talked about this a year ago but COVID hindered us,” said City Secretary Cheryl Jimerson.
According to Jimerson this would allow the City’s Code Enforcement Officers to build cases upon the dilapidated structures filing them in the Municipal Court. The Judge would hear the case making a judgment on the property. As a result of the winter storm a few months ago even more structures have become unsafe and in need of attention. Code Enforcement cannot always make contact with property owners therefore needing help from the Court system to make judgments on these cases.
The purpose of moving to a Court or Record is due to more jurisdiction and to reduce the number of appeals. Another reason is staff is hearing from citizens daily with complaints about ordinance violations when it comes to dilapidated structures, junk vehicles, weedy lots, etc.
The advantages are the number of appeals will reduced, processing time will be saved from sending cases to Rusk County, seizure warrants for the purpose of securing, removing, or demolishing the offending property and removing the debris from the premises and more.
Several Council members said that they also had received calls complaining about dilapidated structures and other unsightly property.
The Council also readopted a Juvenile Curfew Ordinance. This has to be done every three years so the City of Henderson adopts theirs every year.
City Manager Jay Abercrombie asked that the Council approve authorization for the City to issue requests for proposals (RFP) for administrative services and requests for qualifications (RFQs) for professional services for the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
The City of Henderson has an allocation of funds from the US Treasury that will be received in the next 60 days.
“There is no requirement for the city to contract with a consultant for guidance, however, this authorization would allow staff to send out a Request for Proposal if deemed necessary,” said Abercrombie.
It was approved.
A recommendation form the Planning and Zoning Commission requested an amendment to the text of the Zoning Ordinance found in Article 2, Section 2.33 to include “Self Storage Warehouse” under the list of Permitted Uses in the General Industrial (I2) zone.
Community Development Manager Billy Hughes told the Council that Johnny Walker requested from Planning and Zoning Commission to add “Self Storage Warehouse to the list of permitted uses in the I2 zone.
“The lot that Mr. Walker has proposed to build this self-storage facility is located at 700 Highway 64 West in the I2 zone,” said Hughes. “The properties on the north side of Highway 64 are zoned I1 and has a self-storage facility located across from Mr. Walkers proposed building site. Allowing Mr. Walker to build his climate controlled self-storage warehouse may indirectly encourage more development of some of the smaller lots in the I2 zone.”
The Council approved the request. Also approved was a request from Trey Segura for street closures for the first Henderson Hot Rod Rebellion Car Show to be held on Saturday May 15, 2021.