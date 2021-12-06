At a special called Henderson City Council meeting Friday the Council approved a request by the HEDCO Board to approve the accepted bid for the first phase of infrastructure for the new East Texas Regional Business Park.
Neal Holland of Stokes & Associates and John Clary, Executive Director for HEDCO approached the Council to present the request that had earlier been approved by the HEDCO Board.
“We received four bids for construction of the project and John Wright Construction had the lowest bid for $1,811,544.10. We recommend them since they have done work for us in the past and we know their work,” said Holland.
John Clary said, “The next phase will be the streets sometimes in the spring.”
The only other item on the agenda for open session was to approve the Resolution Canvassing November 2021 Election Measure that was passed by the voters to change HEDCO from a Type A to a Type B Economic Development Corporation.
To dissolve the Type A structure and replace it with the Type B the State Comptroller requires it to be submitted to them by a resolution for that purpose.
“We have to have this resolution for the Comptrollers Office,” said Cheryl Jimerson, City Secretary.
This resolution must contain: the date the election was held, the proposition voted on, number of votes cast for adoption, number of votes cast against the adoption, number of votes by which the proposition was approved and a statement that the proposition did pass.
The resolution was approved.
After the open meeting the Council then went into executive session to discuss real property located at 300 West Main. When they returned there was no action taken.