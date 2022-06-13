The Henderson City Council held a special meeting Tuesday night to consider approving a resolution for a grant application.
“We need Council’s approval to apply for a grant to buy a generator for the new City Hall Building,” said Jay Abercrombie, City Manager.
According to Neal Holland the grant is a matching grant with the entity paying 90 percent of the cost and City paying only ten percent of the cost.
This grant is a Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP) through the Texas Division of Emergency Management. The application authorizes the Mayor and City Manager to act as the City’s Executive Officers and authorized representatives in all matters pertaining to the City’s participation in the DR-4485 Hazard Mitigation Grant Program.
The application will be for a grant for up to $648,000 to construct improvements, project engineering, acquisition and grant administration. All funds will be used in accordance with all applicable federal, state and local and programmatic requirements including but not limited to procurement, environmental review, labor standards, real property acquisition and civil rights requirements.
The City will be committing up to $72,000 from its General Operating Fund as a cash contribution toward the administration and construction activities of the selected project.