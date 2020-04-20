The Henderson City Council held their first ever-teleconferencing meeting to conduct City Council business Tuesday night.
Three of the Council members along with the Mayor, City Manager, and City Secretary were at City Hall while two other Council Members participated from home.
Even though the representative from Waste Connections addressed the Council by phone reminding them of their quality service for 10 years and were willing to negotiate to continue serving Henderson the Council voted to change companies based on the recommendation from the consulting firm they hired months ago.
The new solid waste and recycling services company that was awarded the contract was Republic Services.
The consulting firm that made the recommendation was Solid Waste Specialists and was hired because the Council felt the need to proceed with due diligence and go out for proposals for the upcoming contract.
Although the winning bid was only $828 less than Waste Connections the Council decided to go with Republic. The contract with Waste Connections will end December 31, 2020.
The Declaration of Local Disaster and Public Health Emergency issued by Mayor Buzz Fullen on March 17, 2020 will continue until the Henderson City Council terminates its consent to the continuation or until the declaration is terminated by order of the Mayor, whichever occurs first.
After a brief public hearing and pubic comments from one citizen via telephone the Council unanimously agreed to readopt the Curfew Ordinance. The curfew is for persons 17 and under and will last seven days per week from 12 a.m. until 6 a.m.
It further states that persons 17 and under are prohibited from being in any business establishment during curfew hours. It also prohibits any parent or guardian from permitting his/her child or ward under seventeen to be in any public place or business establishment during curfew hours. Any owner, operator or employee of any business establishment is prohibited from allowing any person under 17 to remain upon the premises of such establishment during curfew hours.
Anyone violating the ordinance shall be guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by fine, not to exceed $500, with each day or part of day during which a violation occurs or continues to constitute a separate offense.