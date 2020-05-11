After County Judge Joel Hale canceled the annual National Day of Prayer event on the courthouse lawn in Henderson on April 26 he reconsidered a week later to continue the tradition.
In spite of COVID-19 the prayer event continued as previously planned as many from the community gathered on the courthouse lawn to participate in the National Day of Prayer.
If there was ever a time when prayer was needed for our nation it is now with a disease that has stricken so many with sickness, caused economic chaos, and even death.
Judge Hale welcomed everyone and then asked District Court Judge Clay Gossett to pray. He prayed a prayer reminding everyone that God is in control referencing what our nation is currently facing.
After Greg Gibson, County Commissioner of Precinct 3 led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance J.B. Hill Courthouse Security Officer offered a prayer for one another.
“These are days of uncertainty,” said Bennie Whitworth County Commissioner of Precinct 4 as he shared a verse of scripture from I Peter 5:8.
Pastor Bill Kuykendall of Calvary Baptist Church then offered a prayer.
Then Pastor David Luckert, Pastor of Henderson First United Methodist Church offered a devotional exhorting everyone to have hope in the Lord from the Book of Isaiah.
Hispanic Pastor Jose Martinez of the Lamb of God Baptist Church prayed a prayer in Spanish as someone interpreted his prayer to the audience. He encouraged the people saying, “this too shall pass”, referencing a verse of scripture from the Bible.
Closing prayer was led by Pastor David Chenault, one of the ministers at South Main Church of Christ as he prayed a prayer of blessing over the people.