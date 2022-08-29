City of Henderson approves tax abatement
At the beginning of the Henderson City Council meeting Tuesday night Mayor Buzz Fullen presented a plaque to Josiah Moland, of Henderson, for participating as a youth volunteer at Fairpaws Dog Park. Mayor Fullen commended the youth’s willingness to go around the dog park picking up “dog stuff.” Moland’s parents were in attendance to support their son’s acceptance of the plaque.
Immediately following Moland’s presentation a public hearing was opened for concerned citizens to ask questions or make comments on the City’s 2022/2023 proposed budget and tax rate. Only two citizens asked questions mostly about the tax rate and how it affected the budget.
Brian Ballard asked, “What is the comparison this year compared to last year (speaking about the tax rate)?”
City Manager Jay Abercrombie explained that the tax rate is a decrease of .09872 compared to last year’s approved rate. This year they were proposing an M&O rate of .454363 and I&S rate of .087465 resulting in a total rate of .541828 per $100 assessed property value. With this tax rate the 2022-2023 budget would be balanced.
When asked exactly how much lower Abercrombie replied, “It’s about a penny lower.”
Another citizen spoke and said that his property value had increased $40,000 because of the increased property values. He then wanted to know the additional amount of revenue that was raised for the budget from the increased property values.
Finance Director, Karen Arnall responded and said, “About $350,000.”
He also wanted to know what percent that amount equaled to and was told about three and half percent.
No other questions or comments were asked or made so Mayor Fullen closed the public hearings. The next public hearing on the budget and tax rate will be held at the September Council meeting.
The next item of business was a request from West Fraser Wood Products, Inc. located in the reinvestment zone known as the old Henderson Industrial Park. West Fraser plans to invest approximately $270 million to develop the property and construct a new state of the art lumber mill that increases its production capacity, grow the local market for timber, significantly increase its usage of the Henderson Overton Branch Railroad and create ten to fifteen new, permanent employment positions and as many as 250 construction jobs with opportunities for local contractors, laborers, vendors and suppliers.
The tax abatement agreement is for the city to grant West Fraser a 90 percent abatement of the taxes on the taxable value and additions and improvements for the first five years of the abatement period and 80 percent of taxes on the taxable values of the additions and improvements for each of the succeeding years of the abatement period.
The Council unanimously agreed to approve the request. It will now have to go to West Fraser’s Board of Directors for approval.
HEDCO (Henderson Economic Development Corporation) had several items of the agenda that were approved. They were accepting the bid for the HEDCO street and drainage project at the new East Texas Regional Business Park, HEDCO’s program of work and their 2022-2023 Budget.
The first reading took place for an amendment to Ordinance 2022-08-12 updating the Water Conservation Plan for all customers served by the City of Henderson’s Water Supply. The city is required to update the plan every five years.
Action was taken on a minor plat subdividing one parcel of property into two located at 200 Morningside Avenue, a minor plat combining two parcels of property into one located on Johnson Drive and a no parking ordinance between Richardson and the dead end of South Buren Street.
A resolution for the sale of a building that the city owns at 113 East Main that will give Mayor Fullen the authority to sign the paperwork was approved.
The Council then went into executive session to consult with the city attorney concerning real east the city owns at 400, 402 and 404 West Main Street. No action was taken when they returned to open session.