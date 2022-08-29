Josiah

 City of Henderson approves tax abatement

At the beginning of the Henderson City Council meeting Tuesday night Mayor Buzz Fullen presented a plaque to Josiah Moland, of Henderson, for participating as a youth volunteer at Fairpaws Dog Park. Mayor Fullen commended the youth’s willingness to go around the dog park picking up “dog stuff.” Moland’s parents were in attendance to support their son’s acceptance of the plaque.

