Carlisle Independent School District finally got to hold their regularly scheduled School Board meeting after the previous rescheduling due to an overabundance of caution in the wake of Hurricane Laura.
The group met at 6 p.m. Monday evening with some members attending in-person and others via videoconference.
After a quick perusal of the 2020-2021 budget and any budget amendments, the group approved them with a unanimous vote. They also unanimously approved to set the tax rate at 1.4257%, which is down 1.09% from last year.
With all trustee candidates running unopposed, the board voted to cancel the upcoming election.
Michael Payne gave his Superintendent’s report in which he praised the school and its educators for a job well-done managing in-person and virtual teaching. With nearly 20% of each campus, primary, middle, and high school choosing to study virtually, Payne was pleasantly surprised at how smoothly this year’s start has gone. He did acknowledge some slight glitches early on but praised the district’s Technology Director, Brian Jennings, and his quick response to any reported issues.
The group did adjourn into Executive Session in which they discussed the ongoing situation with Blake Harris, a CISD teacher currently incarcerated in Harrison County Jail on charges of Possession of Child Pornography and Obscene Wholesale Promotion.
After returning to open session the board voted unanimously, and without hesitation, to immediately accept the resignation of Harris.