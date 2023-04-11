ST. BETTIE’S CPCA will be hosting a weekly community meeting called “Community, Let’s Talk: Let God Be Your Guide” every Tuesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at 626 Harkless Street in Henderson. For more information about the weekly prayer/discussion meeting, contact Rev. Robert Leadon at 903- 646-2754.
NEW LIFE CHURCH of Henderson would like to announce their Men’s Mentorship Program. One on one men’s mentorship program to learn what it means to be a follower of Jesus Christ. For more information, call Steven Dixon at 903-658-1314.