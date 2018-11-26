The Henderson Area Chamber of Commerce’s 5th annual Christmas Tree Auction began Nov. 20 at the Henderson Civic Theatre. The auction will be open in the lobby of HCT from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. thru Friday. The auction will also be open during the Henderson Christmas Parade Thursday evening. The auction includes more than 20 Christmas trees and wreaths decorated and donated by various Henderson businesses. Gary Wilson (pictured above) bids on a wreath Wednesday. Be sure to stop by to place a bid and vote for your favorite tree.