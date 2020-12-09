It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Helpinstill Park in Laneville or it will be this weekend thanks to a local family who feels a deep connection to their community and hopes this event will serve as a way to draw his friends and neighbors ever closer.
James ‘Jiffy’ Dukes, a long-time Laneville resident and Captain in the Criminal Investigations Division of the Henderson Police Department, serves his small hometown community through its Volunteer Fire Department and regularly organizes charitable events for the VFD and for the area.
“My family just thought it would be nice to do this for the community,” said Dukes. “We are also using it as an opportunity take donations for improvements and upkeep of the park. Hoping we have a good turnout and everyone has a good time.”
Starting at 6 p.m., Saturday, December 12 everyone is invited to come drive-in style to Helpinstill Park or pull up a cozy blanket and a lawn chair and enjoy the animated movie The Grinch followed by Prancer.
There will be free popcorn, hot chocolate, and bottled water but everyone is free to bring their own supply of snacks.
While the event is free to the public and all are invited, donations will be appreciated and accepted and all proceeds will go toward improvements and maintenance for the park.