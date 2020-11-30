Around November 5 Sheriff’s Deputy Lt. Brian Pool was on routine patrol when he spotted a male walking down the road in the Levitt’s Chapel area and stopped to talk to him. As he got closer he recognized him and knew that he had existing warrants.
“When the male was arrested he informed the deputies that he knew where a stolen truck was behind a house on FM 2012,” said David Roberts of the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office.
The deputies were able to locate the truck and return it to the rightful owner.
The next day while in jail the male gave the investigators another tip about a chop shop off FM 2012 down a country road. When the deputies arrived at the scene, which was a pasture deep in the woods north of the county, there were parts scattered all over the ground where vehicles had been dismantled.
However, they were able to locate two more stolen trucks from the Rusk County area and able to return them to the owners.
Roberts said, “The property owner had no clue what was happening on his land and lives out of the area.”
No arrest has been made and the case is still under investigation.
“We want to commend the East Texas Auto Task Force, Rusk County Patrol and Criminal Investigation division for their work in the recovery of three stolen trucks and two motorcycles in the past couple of weeks,” Roberts said.
Also this month, Justin Taylor was arrested by the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday November 22, in connection with stolen batteries from two local oil fields. The oil field company had started putting GPS trackers in the batteries so that if they were taken it would alert the owners. It paid off Sunday night as Taylor confessed of possessing stolen property but did not confess that he stole the batteries.
A trailer was recovered by the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office that contained a washing machine, an outdoor air conditioner as well as a load of copper wire.
Roberts said, “A deputy passed the truck pulling the trailer and saw that it matched the one that was reported stolen then immediately turned around with lights and siren engaged. By the time the deputy topped the hill he saw the truck pulled over and two people ran from the vehicle.”
No arrest has been made at this time and the trailer and contents have been returned to the owner.