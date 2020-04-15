The coronavirus pandemic has affected our lives dramatically over the last month. No school, some people not working, grocery stores limiting items and creating lines for social distancing but it’s also affected another part of the community; the local chamber of commerce.
The goal of any chamber is the betterment of its community and advancing the interests of small businesses in a local area.
The Henderson Area Chamber of Commerce, although still open, has had to cancel and reschedule their routine monthly events. The chamber promotes businesses who are members with these monthly events, and executive director, Bonnie Geddie, is having to figure ways to still give her members exposure. Emails and utilizing social media outlets have been a huge help for her.
“We are just waiting to see if we can get back on schedule for May,” Geddie said. “We are sending out emails and using Facebook more than ever and encouraging people to support the local businesses.”
The chamber has over 390 members, some of which have had to close because they are considered non-essential businesses while others have had to conform to government regulations with the current situation at hand.
Although some business’ doors are locked for foot traffic, they still are offering curbside pick-up and delivery.
Geddie says that supporting the chamber members is of great importance, especially during this time.
“Call your favorite store and see if you can buy a gift certificate,” Geddie added, “or see if you can order something from them. Call and ask if they are doing anything. Even though their doors are locked, several businesses are offering other ways for people to still shop. Run through somewhere and grab your favorite meal. Buy a gift card for someone else, including our first responders and health care professionals.”
Although many of the popular chamber events have been canceled, such as the Mid-morning Coffee Break and several ribbon cuttings for new businesses, according to Geddie, they will be rescheduled.
“Once everything is back up and running we will go back and start rescheduling events that have had to be postponed,” Geddie said. “Once we recover I think that we will come back stronger. Because of this, the community has become more unified and we all now realize how important it is that we rely on each other.”
The chamber director of the Overton-New London Chamber of Commerce (ONLCC), Jeannie Barber, has been doing her best to keep information flowing to her approximately 150 members throughout this time of uncertainty working from home, as their office is currently closed.
“I am still trying to keep people abreast of what our community is doing,” Barber said. “Particularly the city because they have had several events scheduled that couldn’t happen. So I am just trying to keep everyone in the know of what is still going on with our members and facilities that I can. At this time our main goal is to bring unity to our community. It is a difficult time for everyone and we have forgotten about anyone. A membership is the lifeblood of our organization.”
As of now, the ONLCC is not open to the public, even canceling their April meeting.
“We are playing it by ear for our May meeting depending on the status of what is going on,” Barber said. “We have discussed the option of meeting through Facetime or another virtual meeting space. We just have everything on hold until we can figure out this COVID-19 situation.”
According to Barber, the ONLCC chamber banquet for May has also been postponed.