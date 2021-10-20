Henderson Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a 2021 Candidate Forum starting 5:30 p.m., Thursday, October 21, at the Henderson Civic Center.
Doors open at 5 p.m. with the forum beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Everyone is invited and encouraged to attend this informative event sponsored by the Legislative Committee and all Rusk County candidates for various public offices have been invited to participate.
Come listen to the candidates extoll their virtues and explain why they should be your choice for public office.