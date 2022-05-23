The Chamber of Commerce celebrated the valedictorians and salutatorians of all nine Rusk County schools during their annual reception at 3 p.m. on Thursday at the Henderson Civic Center. Tenaska Gateway also sponsored the event.
“Please go out, do your hard work, but do take the time to have fun,” Chamber of Commerce president Wesley Holloway advised the graduates. “Whatever path you take in life, we want you to know that your business community in Rusk County, Henderson, and your local school community want you to be successful. Whether you come back to our area or fortune, fame, or your career takes you to far away places, know that Rusk County will always be here for you.”
Each valedictorian and salutatorian was presented with a leather plaque created by Laser’s Etch in Longview and a gift from state senator Bryan Hughes.
For Henderson, Nikhil Pai is the valedictorian, and Ally Brooks is the salutatorian.
For Laneville, Eros Montelongo is the valedictorian, and Raquel Villanueva salutatorian. Both students were involved in Ag, and when asked what they would spend their school budget on, they both answered that they would buy equipment to improve the Ag program.
Overton’s Jagger Bay is the valedictorian, and Kaley McMillian is salutatorian. During the reception they explained that their class ranking, along with another student’s, was very close all throughout high school, so it was a competition.
Tatum’s Christian Emilio Zuniga wraps up his senior year as the valedictorian, and Alan Chavez is salutatorian.
For West Rusk, Caleb Haffner is valedictorian, and Paulina Mata is the salutatorian.
Full Armor’s Landon Thompson is valedictorian, and Jake Norman is salutatorian. Norman was not able to attend the reception.
For Leverett’s Chapel, Bailea Reeves is valedictorian, and Axel Baldazo is salutatorian.
Carlisle’s and Mt. Enterprise’s valedictorians and salutatorians were unable to attend the reception. Kate Martin is Carlisle’s valedictorian and Milagros Del Angel is the salutatorian. For Mt. Enterprise, Hannah Everitt is valedictorian, and Karina Zoyoquila is salutatorian.