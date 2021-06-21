A unanimous vote from the Overton City Council has finally brought an end to their extended search for a Chief of Police. Long-time law enforcement officer and current Rusk County Sheriff’s Office CID Detective Bryan Pool has agreed to fill the position of Chief of Police in charge of Overton PD.
“The citizens over there have asked for help,” said Pool. “Help’s coming.”
The first thing Pool intends to tackle as he steps into office is to rebuild the level of trust between the Police Department and Overton’s citizens. Recognizing the community’s disdain with their local government, to include its PD, Pool hopes to bring the force back into the eyesight of the community with regular patrols around what have become problem areas.
“As the chief, I want a great report with the community over there,” said Pool of his trust-building plan. “That town belongs to the citizens and I want them to be a part of what we’re trying to do. If you want a better town, you want to push the criminals out then we need your eyes. We need your ears. We need to have an open line of communication.”
Taking with him an arsenal of contacts and great working relationships Pool goes into his new position knowing he has the full support of his co-workers within the Sheriff’s Office as well as HPD and surrounding departments.
“I think one of the most important things for me is going into this knowing that if we don’t have the resources to deal with certain things there in Overton that we have people that we can reach out to,” said Pool of his close ties with other peace officers and organizations.
“I’ve been in this business a long time,” he said of the RCSO environment, “and I don’t think I have ever been involved with an agency that has so quickly had the type of unity that we have here right now.”
His biggest supporter and loudest cheerleader would be his wife, Charissa Pool, who also happens to be the Director of the Henderson Animal Center. Working side-by-side with her husband on their farm and within the City, no one knows Pool better.
“My husband is truly passionate about the people in our community and is an asset in every department he has served,” said Charissa. “I have witnessed his unwavering dedication, perseverance, determination, fortitude, and integrity in every aspect of his work. I am extremely proud of him, and I am thrilled to see him continue his career in law enforcement as the Chief of Overton Police Department.”
“I needed his energy. I needed his knowledge of the County,” said Sheriff Valdez. “He bought into this system and realized that it’s effective and jumped in with both feet. I went from not sure what to do with him to having to hold him back a little bit.”
“We have enjoyed him and his professionalism here. We have enjoyed his motivation, his energy, and that’s something I don’t know that I can replace,” he said, continuing to bemoan the loss of Pool to his new position. “Guys like Pool, they’re hard to find. I will put someone in his position, but I don’t think that I can replace him. We’re going to work hand in hand with him. We’re going to be there beside and help him whenever he needs it.”
With uncle Cecil West serving previously as Rusk County Sheriff, and uncle David West serving as Chief of Police in Overton many years ago, Pool knew from an early age that law enforcement was his calling.
After high school, he headed straight to a recruitment office and joined the Marine Reserves, where he celebrated his 18th birthday in Marine Corps boot camp.
Upon his return, he was disappointed that find out that he was too young to become a police officer but securing a position within the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) allowed him to support himself and the family he would soon have while staying connected to law enforcement, even if it was from the other end of the spectrum.
“I started out in Rosharon, TX, at the Ramsey III Unit,” said Pool, recounting his extensive history within the prison system. “Stayed there for about a year and transferred to the Coffield Unit, Tennessee Colony. Worked there three years and I left there and transferred to Rusk which was good because I got a good background dealing with mental patients and things of that nature.”
A happenstance encounter in a tiny Henderson pizzeria with Randy Freeman, then HPD Chief of Police, gave Pool the opportunity to share his interest in becoming a peace officer with the man that would eventually become his boss.
Impressed with Pool’s obvious passion for law enforcement, Freeman not only agreed to sponsor the young hopeful in the Kilgore College Police Academy but paid his tuition and purchased his books. Pool, still employed within TDCJ, attended the Academy’s night classes and graduated in June of 1995. Upon graduating, he was placed on the HPD roster as a Reserve Officer.
In January of 1996, Pool accepted a full-time position as an HPD Dispatcher under the condition that he was to be considered for a full-time patrol position as soon as one was available. Once in the dispatch position circumstances kept him tied into that role for 10 months until a confrontation with Chief Freeman led to a compromise that got him out on the street where he’d been itching to work.
Naturally, as a rookie officer, I was pretty gung ho,” said Pool of his early days in uniform. “Probably made a lot of people mad here and there but I loved writing tickets and taking the bad guys to jail. Once I grew into the job and got the rookie out of me we took a turn for the better.”
By 1999, the same year HPD moved to its Lake Forest Parkway facility, Pool got his first taste of management. His Sergeant whose side job was working as a brick mason was asked to do some construction work on the new facility leaving Pool to supervise the other patrol officers.
By 2002 he had been promoted to Sergeant and had a few years as a Field Training Officer under his belt.
“I’ve got a filing cabinet stacked full of records from officers I’ve trained,” said Pool.
In 2007 he was promoted to Patrol Lieutenant with HPD. In that capacity, he ran a shift but also took over the Rangemaster program. “I even got on the circuit out there and shot competitively on my off time,” he said. “Went all over Texas and Louisiana and did that. I had a lot of fun and gained a lot of knowledge.”
HPD required all management level officers to attend LEMIT or Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas so in 2012, Pool began his first module which was conducted at Texas A&M, through Sam Houston State University. The second module was conducted at Texas Women’s University in Denton and the final was held at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville. Pool completed the course and graduated from LCC (Leadership Command College) in 2014.
By 2018, Pool felt the need for a change. After 22 years with HPD, he decided to retire from the Police Department and contacted the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office to inquire as to any potential openings they might have on their staff. He hoped to get back to the streets and patrol work without the added strain of supervision, Pool longed for good old-fashioned police work.
Ever the leader his time on the street didn’t last long as he was hired at RCSO in January of 2018 and by August of 2019 he’d been promoted to Patrol Commander.
When Sheriff John Wayne Valdez took office in January of 2021 he moved him into the Criminal Investigations Division which was just the change of workload he needed to feel the challenge for which he’d been searching.