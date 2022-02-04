Representatives from CenterPoint Energy presented a $25,000 check to Kilgore College at 10 a.m. on Wednesday as a donation to help fund the completion of the new nursing facility planned at the former Roy H. Laird Memorial Hospital. The facility will be named the Roy H. Laird Medical Center.
“[This] is a fantastic opportunity to affect health outcomes in the region as well as provide opportunities for education, so we’re very thankful,” Tom Moore, the community relations manager for CenterPoint Energy, said. “We want to be more than just a funder but a partner in our communities.”
Through the new center, Kilgore College’s nursing, physical therapy, medical imaging, and other health science students will get hands-on experience to serve patients while being taught in a clinical setting. The center will also allow Christus Good Shepherd to provide more health care services and health education opportunities near their existing Emergency Center on Henderson Blvd.
Kilgore College President Brenda Kays cited a statistic from the Texas Hospital Association that states 40% of all counties in Texas do not have adequate healthcare, partially due to shortages of nurses and health professionals.
“The investment that CenterPoint has made in Kilgore College and its new health science education center will ensure that our health science students have a state-of-the-art learning environment,” Kayssaid. “However, as I stop to think about it, this is not just an investment in Kilgore College and Kilgore College students; this is an investment in adequate healthcare for the entire East Texas region. The new KC health science education center will be educating and training students to fill this staffing shortage.”
Kilgore College is collaborating with the City of Kilgore, Christus Good Shepherd, and the Roy H. Laird Memorial Hospital Foundation on the center’s development.
A $2.5 million Economic Development Assistance Grant, funding from the Hospital Foundation, revenues from the Center, and other revenues will also fund the construction of the new facility.
The Laird Memorial Hospital was built in 1952 and served the area for 55 years. Even though the campus has hosted a variety of tenants since its closure, the building has remained mostly vacant since 2018.
Todd Hancock, the President and CEO of Christus Good Shepherd, said in a press release that the hospital system was looking forward to designing a “phenomenal, integrated healthcare campus in the heart of Kilgore.”