A notice has been sent out this week to notify the public census takers will be going door to door collecting information.
According to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, the individuals are from the government, will have photo ID badges, black canvas bags with Census Bureau logos and laptops with them.
Census takers will be collecting information such as, verifying address, collecting responses to the census or other survey, dropping off census materials or conducting quality checks on the census.
According to 2020census.gov, to ensure a complete and accurate count, the Census Bureau counts people at their usual residence, which is the place where they live and sleep most of the time, with a few exceptions. People who do not have a usual residence should be counted where they are on Census Day, April 1, 2020.
If you suspect that the individual at your home is not with Census Bureau you are reminded to call the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office.