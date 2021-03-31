According to reports provided by the Department of State Health Services and information presented by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, the estimated active cases within Rusk County continued to show a slight decrease as the totals rested at 298, falling below the last reported total of 306.
The Department of State Health Services reported 2,172 total confirmed cases within the county, a small increase of one from the total last reported. The county’s recovery total stood at 3,446, an increase from the last reported total of 3,433. The DSHS continues to report probable COVID-19 totals for the county, and those numbers rested at 1,677.
The cumulative testing total for the county stands at 22,184 with 17,743 molecular tests, 1,985 antibody tests, and 2,456 antigen tests.
Rusk County’s fatality total rose to 105.
The Department of State Health Services COVID-19 dashboard reported 1,881 newly confirmed cases within the state with 13 newly reported fatalities, as of March 29, 2021.
The DSHS vaccine availability dashboard showed 540 Moderna vaccines available at UT Health Henderson with 50 Moderna vaccines available at Christus Trinity Clinic. Kroger Pharmacy in Henderson reported 160 Johnson & Johnson vaccines available. Vaccinations must be scheduled in advance. Contact UT Health Henderson at 903-657-7541, Trinity Clinic at 903-315-5612, and Kroger at 903-657-8596 to check dose availability.
Rusk County reported 11,767 vaccine doses administered, which represents 10.67% of the applicable County population. A total of 7,792 residents having at least one dose, while the remaining 4,669 have been fully vaccinated.
TDCJ reported two active offender cases within East Texas Treatment Facility and none at Billy Moore Correctional Center. ETTF reported two employees testing positive for COVID-19, with BMCC still reporting two.
ETTF reported having no offenders in medical isolation and three on medical restriction, while BMCC continued to report no offenders in isolation and none on medical restriction.
TDCJ reported that 457,328 offenders and 192,748 employees had been tested, all across the state, with 34,395 offenders and a total of 11,411 staff members testing positive and 32,874 offenders and 10,828 staff members listed as recovered. Active offender cases dropped to 206 from 2389, while active employee cases dropped to 453 from the last reported total of 471. Confirmed COVID-related deaths within correctional facilities across the state dropped to 94, with those presumed to be COVID-related resting at 93. A total of 71 cases are pending cause of death investigations. Employee deaths due to presumed COVID diagnosis remained at 43 throughout state facilities.
TDCJ reported one unit on precautionary lockdown. Livingston’s Polunsky Unit reported 11 offenders and 18 employees having a positive diagnosis with 458 offenders on medical restriction and 11 on medical isolation.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, DSHS attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. TDCJ provides a daily update on testing and reported positive results and deaths due to COVID-19.
To view regularly updated information, Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 updates are found at txdps.maps.arcgis.com, and DSHS information can be found on their COVID-19 dashboard at www.txdshs.maps.arcgis.com.