As states across the country begin the phases of opening back up, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) posted on their website new symptoms of COVID-19 to watch for earlier this month.
As with any virus, people are always affected differently. Cough, shortness of breath, and difficulty breathing were the main ailments that we’ve been looking for, now those symptoms have been expanded to include (or at least two of) the following symptoms: fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.
People may have one or a combination of these symptoms, which will appear two to 14 days after someone has been exposed to the virus.
The CDC states that the list of symptoms “is not all-inclusive” and that people should speak with their doctor for any other symptoms that are “severe or concerning”.
The CDC says to seek medical attention for the following emergency warning signs for COVID-19: trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, and bluish lips or face.
The CDC website advises citizens to “Call 911 if you have a medical emergency: Notify the operator that you have, or think you might have, COVID-19. IF possible, put on a cloth face covering before medical help arrives.”
The CDC has also updated their site to suggest wearing face coverings when out in public or other community environments; however, the face coverings are not protection for the wearer, but protection for others around the wearer.
Information on the CDC website says that “A cloth face covering is not intended to protect the wearer, but may prevent the spread of the virus from the wearer to others. This would be especially important in the event that someone is infected but does not have symptoms. A cloth face covering should be worn whenever people must go into public settings (grocery stores, for example).”