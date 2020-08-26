Long time Mt. Enterprise Municipal Court Judge, Rand Cates, recently announced his intention to run for Constable of Precinct 5 as an Independent write-in candidate.
Cates will face-off against Republican nominee Trey Hacker, with no Democratic candidate on the ballot.
A life-long Rusk County resident, Cates was born and raised in Henderson. He graduated from the Henderson public school system and went on to receive an Associates Degree from Kilgore College and a Bachelors Degree in Criminal Justice from Stephen F. Austin State University.
In 1993, Cates opened a small business, Headquarters Barber Shop, in Henderson, which is still in operation these 27 years later.
In 2011, Cates was appointed Municipal Court Judge for the City of Mt. Enterprise, a position he still holds. He has served as Associate Municipal Judge for the City of Overton and Judge Pro-Tem of the Henderson Municipal Court from 2015 to 2017.