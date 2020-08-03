Cassity Jones has partnered with Carter BloodCare once again to help garner much-needed blood donations.
They will be hosting a recurring blood drive which will take place on the third Friday of every month.
Carter BloodCare will also be offering, for a limited time only, coronavirus antibody testing on successful blood donations. In addition to cholesterol level, temperature, hemoglobin, pulse rate, and blood pressure date, donors can now learn whether they were likely exposed to the COVID-19 virus. Donors can retrieve their results within one to two weeks through a personal account they establish on the blood center’s web site.
Carter BloodCare staff will be wearing masks and gloves and performing extra cleaning during the drive out of an abundance of caution for the safety and well-being of its donors. The number of donors allowed within the bus will be limited so to reduce potential wait times donors are asked to fill out the medical history questionnaire online and schedule an appointment. The questionnaire can be found at https://www.carterbloodcare.org/quickscreen/ and takes only moments to complete.
All donors are reminded to eat a nutritious meal and drink plenty of water before giving blood. Donors must weight at least 110 pounds, feel well on the day of donation, and be prepared to present a government-issued photo ID.
Potential blood donors may volunteer beginning at age 16 with parental consent; 17-year-olds may give independently and there is no upper age limit for donating blood. For more information on donor eligibility and to make an appointment, call 1-800-366-2834 or visit carterbloodcare.org.
August’s drive will be from 2 to 6 p.m. at 1209 Highway 79 North. The Carter BloodCare bus will be highly visible. For more information, or to schedule an appointment time, contact Jessica Whitehead at 903-574-4513.