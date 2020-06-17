According to reports provided by Rusk County’s Office of Emergency Management, with information provided by Texas Department of Criminal Justice, estimated active cases within Rusk County have climbed to 25 with at least two cases out of Tatum, one in Henderson, one in Reklaw, and one in the Mt. Enterprise area. Cases reported within Rusk County correctional facilities climbed to 61 as TDCJ completed large-scale testing within local facilities and all across the state.
TDCJ’s COVID-19 dashboard indicates 161 positive cases at Henderson’s, Bradshaw State Jail facility but this total conflicts with numbers reported by the Department of State Health Services which are significantly lower. TDCJ representatives have been contacted for clarification. TDCJ reports that 107,684 offenders and 29,734 employees have been tested, all across the state, with 7,445 offenders and 1,116 staff showing positive results in both symptomatic and asymptomatic testing. COVID related deaths within correctional facilities across the state stand at 54 with 35 pending investigation. Eight employee deaths have also been reported.
The total number of positive cases has climbed to 66 within Rusk County, with 39 of those having completed all treatment and quarantine protocol and considered recovered.
Total confirmed cases within the state are at 89,108, with a testing total of 1,499,015. COVID-19 related deaths in Texas stand at 1,983, a slight increase from last report’s 1,920, while the number of patients who have completed all treatment and quarantine protocols and are considered recovered stands at 59,089.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, RCOEM attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. They provide updates on the evenings of Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, with the most up-to-date information possible verified and supplied by the Department of State Health Services. TDCJ provides a daily update on testing and reported positive results and deaths due to COVID-19.
To receive these updates like and follow Rusk County OEM and Texas Department of Criminal Justice on their Facebook pages.