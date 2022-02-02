The Department of State Health Services reported 6,248 confirmed cases within the county, an increase of 69 from the last reported total of 6,152. The DSHS continues to report probable COVID-19 totals for the county, and those numbers climbed to 3,847.
The recent spike in COVID cases within the county has led to a huge increase in testing totals. The cumulative testing total for the county climbed to 51,916, with 37,867 molecular tests conducted along with 2,535 antibody tests and 11,514 antigen tests.
Rusk County’s fatality total remained at 201.
The Department of State Health Services COVID-19 dashboard reported 23,582 newly confirmed cases within the state, with 24 newly-reported fatalities as of January 31, 2022.
Texas Health and Human Services reported 44,887 vaccines administered in Rusk County, representing the full vaccination of 40.80% of the applicable County population. DSHS reported a total of 23,976 residents having at least one dose, while the remaining 20,911 are fully vaccinated. The total percentage of Texas residents vaccinated stands at 74.28%. More than 7,078 Rusk County residents have taken additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) reported three active offender cases within East Texas Treatment Facility, while Billy Moore Correctional Center and Bradshaw State Jail reported one. ETTF reported 22 employees testing positive for COVID-19 while BMCC reported nine, with none at Bradshaw.
ETTF reported having three offenders in medical isolation and 157 on medical restriction. BMCC reported one offender in medical isolation and none on medical restriction, while Bradshaw reported having one offender in medical isolation and none on medical restriction.
ETTF reported a facility vaccination rate of 63.30%, with BMCC continuing to report a higher than 70% vaccination rate, and Bradshaw State Jail facility reported an 18.98% vaccination rate.
From facilities across the state, TDCJ reported 1,391 active offender cases, a decrease of 222 from Wednesday’s reported total of 1,613, and 4,328 active employee diagnoses, an increase of 32 from the 4,296 in the last report.
Confirmed COVID-related deaths within correctional facilities across the state remained at 231, with those presumed to be COVID-related resting at eight. A total of 59 cases are pending cause of death investigations. Employee deaths due to presumed COVID diagnosis remained at 78 throughout state facilities. As COVID numbers rise within facilities statewide, TDCJ has placed five units on precautionary lockdown.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, DSHS attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. TDCJ provides a daily update on testing and reported positive results and deaths due to COVID-19.
To view regularly updated information, Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 updates can be found at https://tdem.maps.arcgis.com, and DSHS information is available on their COVID-19 dashboard at www.txdshs.maps.arcgis.com.