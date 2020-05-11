In the latest update on the spread of COVID-19 within Rusk County, the Office of Emergency Management reports 41 total positive cases with only 18 cases considered active.
On May 5, two new cases were reported in the Henderson area and on May 6 one positive test came from the Laneville area. No new cases have arisen since that report.
Five recoveries were reported within the county bringing the recovery total up to 22 which takes the number of recovered patients above the active cases total.
Mt. Enterprise will be hosting the next mobile testing site. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, May 11 you can find the testing site at First Baptist Church, located at 210 N. Railroad, in Mt. Enterprise. Those wishing to be tested must register first by calling 512-883-2400 or visiting TXCOVIDTEST.org. Registration will begin on May 10.
Total confirmed cases within the state are at 35,390, with a testing total of 455,162. COVID-19 related deaths in Texas stand at 973, with only one out of Rusk County, while the number of patients who have completed all treatment and quarantine protocols and are considered recovered stands at 18,440, a drastic improvement from Wednesday’s total of 16,090.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, RCOEM attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. They provide a daily update after 4 p.m. each day with the most up-to-date information possible verified and supplied by the Department of State Health Services.
To receive this daily update like and follow Rusk County OEM on their Facebook page.