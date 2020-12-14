According to reports provided by the Department of State Health Services, along with information provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, the estimated active cases within Rusk County rose to 142.
The Department of State Health Services reports a total of 1,344 total confirmed cases within the county, an increase of 18 from the 1,263 last reported with a recovery total of 1,164. The DSHS recently added probable COVID-19 totals for the county, and those numbers rest at 738.
The cumulative testing total for the county stands at 13,348. Rusk County’s fatality total rose to 38.
With drastic changes made to the DSHS COVID-19 Dashboard, state-wide totals are no longer readily accessible. When representatives of ESRI, the company facilitating the ArcGIS dashboard, were asked about the changes and the lack of transparency in state-wide numbers, the only response offered was a link to yet another COVID-19 dashboard not specific to the state or county.
TDCJ reported five active offender cases within East Texas Treatment Facility and none inside Billy Moore Correctional Center. Within ETTF and BMCC, 129 total offenders are considered recovered. ETTF reported 21 employees testing positive for COVID-19, after another round of facility-wide employee testing, with 6 still reported by BMCC, while a total of 53 from both units are listed as recovered. ETTF reported having no offenders in medical isolation and seven on medical restriction, while BMCC still showed none in isolation with none on medical restriction.
TDCJ reported that 261,288 offenders and 100,358 employees had been tested, all across the state, with 26,938 offenders and a total of 7,395 staff members testing positive and 24,008 offenders and 6,306 staff members listed as recovered. Active offender diagnoses rose from 1,749 to 1,773. Active employee cases dropped to 992 from the last report’s 1,022. Confirmed COVID-related deaths within correctional facilities across the state remained at 67, with those presumed to be COVID-related also remaining at 100, with an additional 52 pending cause of death investigations. TDCJ reported 4 units on precautionary lockdown. The presumed employee death total rose to 26 throughout state facilities.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, DSHS attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. TDCJ provides a daily update on testing and reported positive results and deaths due to COVID-19.
To view regularly updated information, Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 updates are found at txdps.maps.arcgis.com, and you can find DSHS information on their website at www.txdshs.maps.arcgis.com.