CVFD

The Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department received a surplus military truck through the Department of Defense Firefighter Property Program. 

This is one of the hundreds of trucks that have been transferred at no cost to Texas volunteer fire departments. The department also received a $20,000 grant for a slip-on unit through the Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program. Both programs are administered by Texas A&M Forest Service. 

