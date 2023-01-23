Carlisle ISD’s Junior High Principal, Paul Richards was arrested Saturday, January 14, on charges that he failed to report the September sexual assault of a student.
Richards was arraigned in the Pct. 5 court of Judge Jana Enloe where he was assigned a $1,500 bond and released later that day.
Sources confirm that Richards has returned to campus in his official capacity.
According to a probable cause affidavit issued by the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO), Richards allegedly failed to make a report of the Aggravated Sexual Assault of a student, which occurred on campus and had been reported to him on September 23, 2022.
Texas Family Code, Chapter 261, explains that as a professional, Richards had an obligation to report the incidents within 48 hours, and he did not. The failure to report came to light when the victim’s parents reported the assault to RCSO on September 24, 2022.
During the subsequent investigation, Richards’ notes on the initial report detailed multiple instances of abuse and violations of criminal statutes from public lewdness, indecency with a child, bullying, and assault, indicating his clear knowledge that a criminal act had been committed. The same notes stated that Richards spoke with the suspect, who admitted that he had committed specific acts on previous occasions.
Superintendent Michael Payne, who is set to change his role to Superintendent Emeritus in just a matter of days, released a statement from the district, explaining that the offending student had been disciplined “according to the Student Code of Conduct, which included removal from CISD campuses and elimination of any threat to students.”