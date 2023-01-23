Richards

Carlisle ISD’s Junior High Principal, Paul Richards was arrested Saturday, January 14, on charges that he failed to report the September sexual assault of a student. 

Richards was arraigned in the Pct. 5 court of Judge Jana Enloe where he was assigned a $1,500 bond and released later that day. 

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription