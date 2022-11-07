The Carlisle Indian Band was in fine form as they won their third state championship title in a row at the UIL Class 2A State Military Marching Contest at Baylor University in Waco on Tuesday, Nov. 1. They advanced to the evening finals after placing first out of nine bands in the morning preliminary round and finished in the finals ahead of Beckville, Timpson, Union Grove and Shelbyville.
Leading the band were first-time junior Drum Majors Karolyne Estrada and Melissa Alvarez. The Band Director is Chris Clifton who is assisted by Gabrielle Carrillo and Isaac Ferguson.
“This year’s group has worked very hard to earn the state championship,” said Clifton, who is in his eighth year directing the Carlisle Band Program. “We marched twenty-four eighth grade students in this year’s marching band and had a lot of new faces leading the way in various sections. I am very proud of how much they improved and continue to grow this fall. Also, what an accomplishment for our senior class to win the first three-state military contests!”
In addition to winning the state marching contest, the Indian Band was also named the Texas Music Educator Association’s (TMEA) Class 2A Honor Band for 2022-2023. This means the band will travel to San Antonio in February to perform at the TMEA’s convention. Carlisle has won the most TMEA Honor Bands in the state with six different appearances: 2001, 2003 and 2005 under the leadership of Scott Rhame, 2013 under Josh King and 2019 and 2023 under Clifton.
“We are very fortunate to have a very supportive administration and community that has helped maintain the standard and expectation of a band program that competes at a high level on the state level,” Clifton added. “So many of our students now have had parents and other family members that have played in past honor bands and it is very special to now see their children continuing in their footsteps. We look forward to a great concert at TMEA in San Antonio this February!”