The Carlisle Indian Band was in fine form as they won their third state championship title in a row at the UIL Class 2A State Military Marching Contest at Baylor University in Waco on Tuesday, Nov. 1. They advanced to the evening finals after placing first out of nine bands in the morning preliminary round and finished in the finals ahead of Beckville, Timpson, Union Grove and Shelbyville. 

Leading the band were first-time junior Drum Majors Karolyne Estrada and Melissa Alvarez. The Band Director is Chris Clifton who is assisted by Gabrielle Carrillo and Isaac Ferguson. 

