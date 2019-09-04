CARLISLE – May is a long, long time away for high school students to fathom, but looking ahead just may help some students enjoy a chance of a lifetime.
Plans for an end-of-school-year high school band trip were discussed and approved last week at the Carlisle ISD board meeting. The band will be traveling to Disney World.
“Our students look forward to traveling to the Walt Disney World Resort every four years, and have the opportunity of a lifetime to march in a parade down Main Street of the Magic Kingdom Park,” said band director Chris Clifton. We have a rich and storied history with our Carlisle Band Program and look forward to represent our community in Orlando this coming May.”
According to a parent letter, students would be responsible for fund-raising activities or simply paying their own way. As a way to save money, the group is chartering a bus but not making package arrangements. The cost is $575 for the trip.
They will, according to the letter, perform in a parade at a Disney park and enjoy time in three different parks.
There is a $175 non-refundable deposit and students can make monthly payments to satisfy the balance.
The price includes bus travel, hotel accomodations, park tickets to Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom and meal vouchers while visiting the parks.
The band department will hold several fund raising events during the course of the school year.
The band last traveled to Disney is the spring of 2016, and most recently performed at the Clay Cooper Theatre in Branson, Missouri in May of 2018.
The Carlisle HS Band has 71 students this year and is looking forward to starting its 2019 marching season.
They began this past weekend at the Marching Performance at Sabine HS. The band is under the direction of Clifton and is assisted by Gabrielle Guidry and Allison Girt, Drum Major is Senior Sarah Hale.
Its field music this fall includes an original fanfare written for the band, Pride of Price by Rance Hawthorne, King Size march by Frank, Glorious Victory by Kendall and the trio to Salute to Washington by Kiefer.
Marching contest for the Carlisle and Henderson bands will be at Stephen F. Austin State University on Oct. 19th, performance times have not yet been determined. The public is invited to support the local bands that afternoon at contest and also each Friday night.