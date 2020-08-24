A Carlisle ISD teacher is currently booked in Harrison County Jail on charges of possession of child pornography and obscene wholesale promotion. He is currently housed at the Travis Street Jail Annex on a bond of $250,000.
Blake Harris, a High School English teacher at CISD, was arrested on July 19, 2020, on charges stemming from a disorderly conduct harassment arrest and investigation.
As previously reported, the probable cause affidavit released by Judge Nancy George’s Precinct 4 court, states that a Harrison County Sheriff’s office investigator obtained a search warrant to retrieve Harris’ phone from his vehicle, located at a towing service’s impound lot, after claims made by Harris’ estranged wife alleging she’d found him viewing inappropriate images of children on multiple occasions. Working in conjunction with Longview Police to obtain the data on Harris’ phone, and later his personal computer, the investigators uncovered more than 100 sexually explicit images and videos of male and female minors engaged in sexual activity.
Carlisle ISD Superintendent released a statement on the afternoon of August 20, 2020, asserting that Harris is not currently on campus nor will he be allowed to return. The Carlisle ISD Board of Trustees will meet on Thursday, August 27, to consider the individual’s employment.