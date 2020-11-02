Tiffani Patterson, one of a large group of generous Rusk County residents, has recognized a need within the county and created an opportunity for the community to come together to help those less fortunate.
Tiffani’s Coat Collection, a private Facebook group designed to help organize the collective effort, has generated a healthy response within the community, with donations already piling up before the group could even create drop boxes.
The group hopes to accumulate upwards of 150 coats in all sizes and shapes with plans to distribute to residents and organizations charged with assisting those in the area who may be struggling.
“I think it’s important to help others even if they can’t help you back,” said Patterson. “You just never know someone’s story, and no one deserves to be cold or hungry. I do my best to provide what I can when I can. I rely on my community’s help to achieve certain goals.”
While children’s coats are always considered a priority, the group hopes to see just as many donations for men and women and in a wide range of sizes.
Those interested in donating can drop off gently-used or new coats at the box available in the lobby of The Henderson News office at 1711 U.S. Hwy 79 S or at the RES Air Conditioning office located at 980 N. Marshall.
New drop-off locations will be announced as they are approved.