Canned and dry goods are safe storage staples in times of crisis.
But did you know that most things are still usable well past the expiration dates listed on the products?
For instance, dried beans and rice are good for years after their expiration dates. Of course, after so long it takes longer to cook because the items aren’t as fresh as they first were when they were purchased.
Flour and sugar last longer than their expiration dates as well.
And those canned goods? Well, most expiration dates on canned goods range anywhere from one to four years.
According to foodnetwork.com, if you leave undented cans in a cool, dark place you can double the shelf life of them up to six years. Most people are thinking “yuck, I won’t eat that,” but with grocery store regulations and limited trips to the grocery store, those three-year-old canned beans you forgot about in the back of the pantry could still be used to make a meal.
Not to mention the fact that the expiration date on cans isn’t an expiration date, they are more of a sell-by date or best-by date.
Do not purchase canned goods that are bulging, rusted, severely dented or leaking. Ultimately, do not store them anywhere that the temperature fluctuates too much; a dark cool pantry will suffice.
Bread is another matter. We all know that bread if left out or not properly stored can begin to grow mold within days. My advice would be if you aren’t going to consume a whole loaf of bread within a few days, keep it in the freezer. Then you can pull out as many slices as you need for toast or make a sandwich and it will still be good past the use-by date within reason.
Eggs are another story. They last for quite some time. Even before they reach the grocery store and into the hands of consumers, most of the time they have been around a while before they ever made it there.
Eggs have a Julian date on the container that lets you know when they were packed. Look at the use-by date on the carton. Assuming they are continuously refrigerated, eggs can last four to five weeks past their sell or use-by date. When you crack one, you’ll know if it’s good or not.
As Americans, we waste more than we should. According to feedingamerica.org, approximately 72 billion pounds of food ends up in landfills or incinerators each year, and that isn’t counting food waste from homes.
Those old dry beans and two-year-old cans of chicken noodle soup are still good. Bon appetit!