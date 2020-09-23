Everybody’s favorite junk pile climbing, barn digging, and wheeling and dealing duo, Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz of the History Channel’s hit show, American Pickers, are excited to return to Texas and even more excited to scavenge your collections.
The pair and their team plan to film episodes of the hit
series American Pickers throughout the area in November but need to know if your packed barns and overstuffed sheds are prime for picking.
American Pickers is looking for leads and would love to explore your hidden treasure. Mike and Frank have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before. They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them. If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of a day looking through, send them your name, phone number, location, and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST. The team also accepts submissions on their Facebook page @GotAPick. Mike and Frank only pick private collections so NO stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions, businesses, or anything open to the public.
American Pickers is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” on History. The hit show follows Mike and Frank, two of the most skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections, and learn the interesting stories behind them.
As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, Mike and Frank are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. Along the way, the Pickers want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items and give historically significant objects a new lease on life while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way.