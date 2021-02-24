A child during segregation; a teacher throughout integration
1 Peter 4:8 says, “Above all, love each other deeply, because love covers over a multitude of sins.”
She was a piano-playing history and music teacher for 37 years. She attended four different colleges, including Tyler Junior College and Stephen F. Austin State University. She endured much during her life, but had God’s steadfast love to sustain her.
Alma Marie Cox Allen, born on August 27, 1932, grew up in Rusk County. She was the daughter of Christian parents. Her daddy was a barber, and worked hard to provide for his family. Her parents always stood by her and desired what was good for her. That meant that her daddy and mama would willingly cut down on something that they needed in order for her to have the required item. Allen’s parents observed early on that she was a generous, loving and friendly child. She adored playing games with her friends, such as playing “church” in her yard. At the young age of five, she became a Christian, later rededicating her life to Christ.
Allen attended all segregated schools as a child. As a student, her favorite subjects were music and history, and her least favorite was math. The schools received second-hand desks and used books. “The white students used the books first, and then after a number of years they would be sent to us, and then sent overseas to foreign countries,” she states. There were also many things that she was not permitted to do because of segregation. Despite the very worn school equipment and contempt shown by some, Allen continued to show love and live in hope that things would someday change.
After graduating from Hill High School in Henderson, she went off to college. “[I] went there for a purpose, not for a show…but to learn, and to come back home and try to help others,” declares Allen. Each college had its own atmosphere, as she remembers, and she had to have a personality that could accept them. It was important for her to keep a smile on her face. Later, Dr. Young, one of her music teachers at Stephen F. Austin, informed her of an opportunity, halfway across the country, that could be her first teaching job. Allen, therefore, packed her bags and headed for Camden, S.C., where she was hired as a teacher at their junior college. A few years later, she returned to Rusk County.
There was a man who lived in Henderson. His name was James Allen. He was a Christian man, he had played football in high school and he liked to cook. He and Allen fell in love and were married after Allen had come back from S.C. They have now been married for 58 years, and have one daughter, many grandchildren, and even a few great-grandchildren. James worked for oil companies, like Mobil Oil. Allen says, “He held the top position at each place.” Her husband, James, adds, “It’s a blessing. You never know what God’s going to do.”
Soon the South was unable to resist the enforcement of Congress’ decision in Brown v. Board of Education, and finally, desegregation efforts reached their climax. “By the grace of God they started making sure that things changed,” Allen recalls. The school that she had been teaching at in Nacogdoches became integrated and she started to work alongside white teachers. God helped her love them, and before long they began to see how friendly and knowledgeable she was, from the teachers to the immensely important trustees.
“We were there for a common purpose. My purpose was to be the best teacher that I could be,” asserts Allen. The kids that she taught called her “Miss A.”, and she, in turn, called them each “my lovebird”. Every day the children eagerly looked forward to her music class. In Allen’s classroom, she did not have to deal with much of the racial tension between the kids since she taught the “language of the heart”.
One of her former colleagues, Donna Abercrombie, who has known her for 30 years, says, “When we taught across the hall from each other, I could always expect our end of that hall to be lit up with joy and expectation for something good to happen. Whenever I’ve seen her since our retirement it has been the same. Being around her is simply uplifting. It’s such a blessing from God to know that precious lady!” Abercrombie also notes that Allen’s heart is filled with love for God and her fellow man.
People remember Allen’s positive attitude. She says that she shares her happiness first and foremost with God. “All who are blessed to meet her come away knowing they are loved and respected,” states Abercrombie. Rosa Parks once said, “Each person must live their life as a model for others.”, and Allen has certainly done so.