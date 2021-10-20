Dig out those secret family recipes, gather up your business cards, and prepare to make your way out to the annual Henderson Chamber of Commerce Business Helping Business Expo and Chili Cook-Off from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday, October 26, 2021.
The Business Expo is a great place to rub elbows with many of Henderson and Rusk County’s most prominent business owners and meet the fresh faces representing the area’s newest businesses. Each company’s booth holds a new treasure for its interested visitor, with branded goodies offered at most booths and a new connection amongst local business owners and representatives.
The Chili Cook-Off, sponsored by Texas Bank, is an event all its own, with entries from area businesses and their dedicated cook teams all seeking to win the bragging rights for this year’s favorite chili. These Texas-chili-loving teams take their entries seriously, so show up hungry but don’t be surprised by the regular “white chili” entry. It’s still delicious even though it’s not really chili.
Booth spaces are still available for the upcoming event. If you’d like to reserve a space for your business, contact Bonnie Geddie, Executive Director of the Henderson Chamber of Commerce, at 903-657-5528.